Stream Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams’ New Album Aporia A Few Days Early

Aporia is a new collaborative album between Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams. It was originally supposed to come out this Friday (3/27), but like a lot of album releases, coronavirus has thrown a wrench in those plans. In this case, Stevens and Brams’ label Asthmatic Kitty turned it into a positive: Aporia is out effective immediately — it’s streaming now via YouTube and will hit shelves (virtually as well as physically, for those that are open) by tomorrow to support the record stores.

“We harbor no delusions of grandeur—this record is hardly the most important thing in your world right now—but we also believe that music is sacred and has the ability to bring beauty, wisdom, truth and light to our lives in difficult times,” Asthamtic Kitty wrote in a statement. “We hope this music can bring you meaning, hope and encouragement today.”

Half of the proceeds from the sales of Aporia will go toward the charities No Kid Hungry and Partners In Health.

Stevens and Brams have shared “The Unlimited, “The Runaround,” and “Climb That Mountain” from it already, and now you can hear the whole thing below.

Aporia is out now via Asthmatic Kitty.