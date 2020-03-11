Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams – “Climb That Mountain”

Next week, Sufjan Stevens will release an album of New Age instrumentals called Aporia with Lowell Brams, his stepfather and longtime partner in the record label Asthmatic Kitty. (He’s the Lowell of Carrie & Lowell fame, and speaking of which, how about another album of proper songs, Suf?) Thus far we’ve heard two tracks from Aporia, “The Unlimited” and “The Runaround.” Today they add a third beautiful selection, “Climb That Mountain.” Listen below.

Aporia is out 3/27 on Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-order it here.