On Friday, the Weeknd released the long-awaited new album After Hours. This morning, he followed it up with a set of remixes from some very cool artists: Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, Lil Uzi Vert, the Blaze. And now, the Weeknd has continued his promo blitz with an extremely cool new video for “In Your Eyes,” an album track that Abel Tesfaye co-wrote and co-produced with uber-pop auteur Max Martin and Martin’s fellow Scandinavian pop professional Oscar Holter. The song — which is not a Peter Gabriel cover — is clean and extremely produced ’80s-style pop, and it ends with a screaming saxophone solo. Its video is a real trip.

The “In Your Eyes” video opens just where the After Hours promo short film left off: Abel Tesfaye, in bloody face and black gloves and red jacket, in an elevator with a couple. But in the new video, he suddenly turns into a slasher-movie villain. More specifically, director Anton Tammi’s clip imitates the Italian giallo style of the ’70s and ’80s, right down to the dramatic and stylized lighting.

In the clip, a knife-wielding Weeknd stalks a young woman — played by the model Zaina Miuccia — through an alley, a crowded nightclub, and a boiler room. I don’t want to give things away here, but things happen in the video. Violent things happen. If you like horror movies, it’s a blast. Check it out below.

After Hours is out now on XO/Republic.