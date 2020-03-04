The Weeknd is releasing a new album, After Hours, in a couple weeks. It’s been preceded by a couple of return-to-form singles — “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” and the title track — and today Abel Tesfaye is releasing a short film that’s also called After Hours, which was directed by Anton Tammi.

The video starts off at the end of at the end of the Weeknd’s recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance. Tesfaye had a bandaged-up nose and bloody face during that appearance, and he’s rocking the same injuries here. The film follows him as he heads out of the TV studio and into the Los Angeles subway system, where he gets pulled around by an invisible force. The album’s title track only factors in a little bit at the end.

This seemingly builds on what happened in his previous videos for “Heartless” and “Breaking Lights,” and presumably there is even more to come as we get closer to the album’s release.

Check it out below.

After Hours is out 3/20 via XO/Republic. The Weeknd will be on Saturday Night Live this weekend.