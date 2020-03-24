Taylor Swift Says Kim Kardashian Framed Her In Kanye West Feud, Kim Responds

CREDIT: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

We can’t go see live music. We can’t go to the movies. We can’t go to parties. We can barely go outside. But somehow, we can still immerse ourselves in the absolutely endless Taylor Swift/Kanye West public blood feud, which is still going after more than a decade. This past weekend — four years after the story originally went down — someone finally leaked a different version of the famous “Famous” phone call, in which Taylor Swift once appeared to give her OK to the lyrics that Kanye West rapped about her on his 2016 album The Life Of Pablo. As you might imagine, there has been fallout.

Yesterday afternoon, in an effort to raise money for the World Health Organization in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Swift posted an image on her Instagram story that referred to the leaked video. It was a classic: I’m not going to address this, but watch while I address it anyway move. Here’s what Swift wrote:

Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters.

The somebody in question is obviously Kim Kardashian, who posted partial footage of that phone call online back in July of 2016. Kardashian has responded, writing that Swift’s comment “feels very self-serving” and that Swift is “actually lying.” She says that she never edited the video and that the longer video “doesn’t change the narrative.” She also says that “nobody cares” and that she’ll never address this whole thing again. Here’s everything that Kardashian tweeted:

This will be the last time Kim Kardashian speaks on this! The best part of this whole thing is the two of them acknowledging that it’s not important at all but still seemingly helpless to keep themselves from diving in again.

Tags: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift