We can’t go see live music. We can’t go to the movies. We can’t go to parties. We can barely go outside. But somehow, we can still immerse ourselves in the absolutely endless Taylor Swift/Kanye West public blood feud, which is still going after more than a decade. This past weekend — four years after the story originally went down — someone finally leaked a different version of the famous “Famous” phone call, in which Taylor Swift once appeared to give her OK to the lyrics that Kanye West rapped about her on his 2016 album The Life Of Pablo. As you might imagine, there has been fallout.

Yesterday afternoon, in an effort to raise money for the World Health Organization in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Swift posted an image on her Instagram story that referred to the leaked video. It was a classic: I’m not going to address this, but watch while I address it anyway move. Here’s what Swift wrote:

Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters.

The somebody in question is obviously Kim Kardashian, who posted partial footage of that phone call online back in July of 2016. Kardashian has responded, writing that Swift’s comment “feels very self-serving” and that Swift is “actually lying.” She says that she never edited the video and that the longer video “doesn’t change the narrative.” She also says that “nobody cares” and that she’ll never address this whole thing again. Here’s everything that Kardashian tweeted:

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time Kim Kardashian speaks on this! The best part of this whole thing is the two of them acknowledging that it’s not important at all but still seemingly helpless to keep themselves from diving in again.