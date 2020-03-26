Watch Neil Young Play More Rarities In His Latest Fireside Session

Like many others, Neil Young is helping us get through this trying time with a little music and the magic of the internet. Last week, the legendary folk-rocker invited us into his Telluride, Colorado home to perform rarities from across his discography in a six-song acoustic Fireside Session. The idea was to make it into an ongoing series. And today, he’s shared a second installment.

Once again, Young’s wife Daryl Hannah directs, filming him in and around their very cozy home. And once again, he plays six songs on solo acoustic guitar and piano, only interrupted by a brief sponsor break (the sponsor is “water and soap”). He starts off outside in the snow with Ian & Sylvia’s “Four Strong Winds,” which he first covered on his 1978 LP Comes A Time.

After moving inside, Young plays After The Gold Rush’s “Birds” on piano, gives a rare performance of 1974’s “On The Beach,” demonstrates how to make a homemade harmonica holder, and then does the 1974 studio outtake “Homefires” before wrapping things up with Harvest’s “Words” and Ragged Glory’s “Love And Only Love,” both of which he’s never performed solo acoustic before.

The Neil Young Archives site isn’t normally free/open to all, but during the pandemic, it is. So you can watch the second Fireside Session here, and get a stripped-down taste of what you might’ve seen on Young’s now-cancelled tour with Crazy Horse this spring.