R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe has been slowly building to a solo album. Last year, he said that he had 18 new songs ready to go, and over the last few months we’ve gotten two of them, “Your Capricious Soul” and “Drive To The Ocean.” Stipe has been stuck inside like the rest of us — he capitalized on the pandemic-related resurgence of “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” with a video message encouraging y’all to wash your hands — and it seems like he’s also been working on new music.

Late last night, Stipe shared a video of himself singing along to a demo of a new track that he worked on with the National’s Aaron Dessner. It’s called “No Time For Love Like Now,” and it seems to have been at least partially inspired by the lockdown madness we’re all feeling. In the YouTube description for the track, he says this was his first take.

Watch and listen below.