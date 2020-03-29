Twen – “Soothsay” & “Thrice”

The Nashville duo Twen released their first album, Awestruck, toward the end of last year, which came on the heels of a 2016 live EP that the band had been touring behind for a few years. You don’t have to wait so long for new material from the group, though, because they recently released two tracks, “Soothsay” and “Thrice,” which would have slotted along nicely with anything on their debut. They’re both water-logged and unhurried, a hazy swath of melodies and twangy guitars that pass like a dream. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://twen.bandcamp.com/album/soothsay-thrice" target="_blank">Soothsay/Thrice by TWEN</a>

“Soothsay” / “Thrice” is out now.