Twen – “Make Hard”

With only a live EP out, Nashville indie rock duo Twen signed to Frenchkiss earlier this year fresh from the DIY scene. That EP was just the tip of what band members Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones are capable of. They’re gearing up to release their first full-length, Awestruck, at the end of next week, and boy are we excited.

We’ve already heard four really amazing singles from the album, including “Waste,” “Holy River,” “Damsel,” and “Baptism.” Now, they’re sharing another one called “Make Hard.”

This one takes the psychedelia of the other tracks in a more vibey direction. It’s reverb soaked, relies heavily on delayed guitar strums to set most of the pacing, and is pretty noisy, yet throughout this clash of resonance, moments shine through in which you pretty much forget what you’re listening to. For example, the chorus shifts into soaring overdrive with additional layers, and the vocals feel like a completely different entity within the commotion. The drums on the tail end of the track cut through as the central focus without detracting from how beautiful that initial rip-roar is.

In a press release, the band elaborates:

This song was rewritten and arranged very late in the recording process. Another one of our earliest tunes, the second verse was a response to the growing pains we were going through at the time, transitioning from part time rockers to full time road warriors. The lyrics have come to symbolize the dynamics and relationships within a band as it grows, through the transformation of defined roles and how they change over time.

Awestruck is out 9/20 via Frenchkiss.