Twen – “Baptism”

Twen are about to release their official debut album. The duo of Boston punks turned Nashville rockers signed to Frenchkiss on the strength of TWEN LIVE, a live EP recorded at their first-ever show, and now they’re ready to awe everyone else with Awestruck. We’ve already heard “Waste,” “Holy River,” and “Damsel,” and now they’re sharing a swirling new track called “Baptism.” “This is a mantra we’ve been playing for three years now,” Twen tell Billboard, where the song premiered. “Like a ritual cleansing, washing away the internal monologues and narratives that build up with time.” Listen below.

Awestruck is out 9/20 via Frenchkiss. Pre-order it here.