Watch Angel Olsen Cover Roxy Music’s “More Than This”

Angel Olsen is getting into the stuck-at-home quarantine fun (?) by covering a song today. She did Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” the big hit off their 1982 album Avalon. The band, sans Brian Eno, reunited last year when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Olsen released her most recent album, All Mirrors, last year. She was supposed to head out on some tour dates in a couple weeks through the South, but those have been postponed until the pandemic is over.

Check out her cover below.