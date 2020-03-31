Empress Of – “Love Is A Drug”

Later this week, the dance-pop auteur Empress Of will follow up the great 2018 album Us with her new LP I’m Your Empress Of. Lorely Rodriguez recorded the album at her Highland Park studio in Los Angeles, producing all most all of it by herself. We’ve already posted the first single “Give Me Another Chance.” Today, she’s dropped another new jam called “Love Is A Drug.”

“Love Is A Drug” is not a Roxy Music cover. (That would be “Love Is The Drug.”) Instead, it’s a track firmly within Lorely Rodriguez’s wheelhouse. Like so many other Empress OF tracks, “Love Is A Drug” is a breezy, liquid club-pop jam. And like so many other Empress Of jams, “Love Is A Drug” also gets deep into aches and urges and relationship power dynamics: “I start to waste all of the days thinking about ulterior motives.”

Empress Of tracks tend to sneak up on you, bubbling in the background but then sounding amazing when you see Empress Of perform them live. Whenever we get a chance to gather en masse again, I bet “Love Is A Drug” will go off. Listen to it below.

I’m Your Empress Of is out 4/3 via Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.