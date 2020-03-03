Empress Of – “Give Me Another Chance”

Empress Of released her sophomore album, Us, back in 2018. Lorely Rodriguez has kept busy since then, collaborating with the likes of Perfume Genius, Kito, and Banoffee. In January, she contributed an original song to the soundtrack of the horror movie The Turning.

And today she’s back to announce her third album, which is called I’m Your Empress Of and will be released next month. “After writing three albums, no process has been the same. This record wasn’t written in a remote location. It wasn’t written in a collaborative effort. It was written in my small studio in Highland Park, Los Angeles over two months in between touring the world,” Rodriguez wrote in a press release, continuing:

Music is magic. Something that possesses me, shows me things about myself that aren’t easy to see. It’s called I’m Your Empress Of because I’ve always felt that once a song is done, and the emotion is there and it’s not inside me anymore, it belongs to the world.

She’s kicking things off with a dancey new song, “Give Me Another Chance,” which comes attached to a very stylish music video directed by Alexis Gomez.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Your Empress Of”

02 “Bit Of Rain”

03 “Void”

04 “Love Is A Drug”

05 “U Give It Up”

06 “Should’ve”

07 “Give Me Another Chance”

08 “What’s The Point”

09 “Maybe This Time”

10 “Not The One”

11 “Hold Me Like Water”

12 “Awful”

I’m Your Empress Of is out 4/3 via Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.