Damien Jurado – “Alice Hyatt”

At the beginning of May, veteran folk whisperer Damien Jurado is releasing his fifteenth (!) album, What’s New, Tomboy?, the follow-up to last year’s In The Shape Of A Storm. He shared “Birds Tricked Into The Trees” from it last month.

Today he’s putting out another song from it, “Alice Hyatt,” which is seemingly named after the titular character in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. It’s plaintive and soft-spoken, Jurado surrounds himself with a lilting guitar and soft shakers and warm keys, and he coalesces around the phrase, “There are things, there are people…” Listen below.

What’s New, Tomboy? is out 5/1 on Mama Bird. Pre-order it here.