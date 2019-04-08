Stream Damien Jurado’s New Album In The Shape Of A Storm

Damien Jurado’s latest album, In The Shape Of A Storm — the follow-up to last year’s The Horizon Just Laughed — comes out at the end of this week, but it’s streaming a little early. Jurado’s album’s are often loosely pulled together by some grand thematic concept, but In The Shape Of A Storm is more defined by its lack of one.

It was recorded during the course of a single afternoon in California, where the longtime Pacific Northwest resident recently moved, and if anything, it’s a meditation on loss. When Jurado recorded it, his frequent collaborator Richard Swift hadn’t yet died, but the album feels like it’s anticipating that absence, considering the unadorned way in which it was put together.

Jurado shared three songs before its release — “South,” “Lincoln,” and “Throw Me Now Your Arms” — and now you can hear the entire thing below.

In The Shape Of A Storm is out 4/12 via Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.