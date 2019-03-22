Damien Jurado – “Throw Me Now Your Arms”

Pacific Northwest psych-folk singer-songwriter Damien Jurado isn’t exactly a Pacific Northwest psych-folk singer-songwriter anymore. Since his last album, last year’s The Horizon Just Laughed, he’s bid adieu to his Seattle home and decamped to sunny Los Angeles. And his next album, his first since the death of longtime friend and collaborator Richard Swift, is more straight-up folk than psychedelic.

Jurado recorded the entirety of the forthcoming In The Shape Of A Storm in the span of two hours, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, and the result is his most intimate, direct collection of songs yet. We’ve heard two of those songs already — lead single “South” and the decades-old “Lincoln” — and now he’s shared a third, the tender “Throw Me Now Your Arms.”

If In The Shape Of A Storm is Jurado at his most musically direct, then “Throw Me Now Your Arms” is Jurado at his most lyrically direct, a lovely, open-hearted pledge of dedication and devotion. “We’re not meant to be on our own,” he sings over warm, delicate strums. “Let me be the one at day’s end/ Who you can depend on, hand in hand/ Safely on the shore where we stand/ Throw me now your arms.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/10 Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot*

05/11 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

05/13 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts*

05/14 Allston, MA @ Great Scott*

05/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op*

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op*

05/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

05/18 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall*

05/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cabaret at Theater Square*

05/22 Hopewell, NJ @ Hopewell Theater*

05/23 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt*

05/24 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel*

06/20 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Masonic Temple

06/22 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

06/23 Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage (Cultural Center Theater)

06/24 Charlottesville, VA @ Woolen Mills Chapel

06/25 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

06/26 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

06/28 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater

06/29 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

06/30 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

08/2-4 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

*with Anna St. Louis

In The Shape Of A Storm is out 4/12 via Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.