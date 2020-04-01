Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has a new collaboration coming with the Streets, the project of the UK rapper Mike Skinner. Skinner posted a quick teaser to his social media accounts earlier today featuring a snippet of the track.

The song is rumored to appear on a new mixtape from the Streets, which will also apparently feature guest spots from IDLES and slowthai. Skinner’s project returned after a long hiatus in 2018, and he put out three new tracks over the course of last year.

In case you might think it’s an April Fool’s joke, it’s not. We reached out to Tame Impala’s reps, who confirmed it’s real.

Check out the teaser below.

Parker recently released an alternate “imaginary place” mix of the latest Tame Impala album, The Slow Rush. “I made something for all you isolators out there,” Parker said in an Instagram post. “Headphones required for full immersive effect.” Check that out below.