Watch The Streets Play First Show In 7 Years

It’s been a long time since the charming, rambly, conversational UK quasi-rapper Mike Skinner has done anything with the Streets, the project that made him famous. The last Streets album was 2011’s Computers And Blues, and before last night, Skinner hadn’t played any live shows as the Streets since he finished up with the UK festival circuit in 2011. But in recent months, Skinner has released a few new Streets singles. And last night, he brought the Streets back to the stage for the first time in seven years.

As NME points out, Skinner played last night at the Berlin venue Heimathafen. Streets live shows have always been a somewhat funny proposition. The whole project always seemed so interior — Skinner, this Birmingham outsider, mumbling to himself in a bedroom somewhere, getting his thoughts in order. But some of those songs he was making turned out to be huge UK hits, and he turned out to be an energetic, engaging live presence. From all available video evidence, that’s what he was once again last night in Berlin.

Onstage at Heimathafen, Skinner ran through a sweaty set of old favorites, as well as the recent single “Boys Will Be Boys.” The crowd appeared to be extremely into it. Watch some fan-shot footage below, via NME.

Respect to any crowd willing to go absolutely off for “Fit But You Know It.”