Kllo – “Still Here”

Melbourne singer Chloe Kaul released her debut solo material as Chloe Kae earlier this year, but it turns out her main band has been hard at work as well. Kllo, Kaul’s electronic pop duo with Nearly Oratorio’s Simon Lam, just announced a new album called Maybe We Could for release this July.

Maybe We Could’s lead single “Still Here” is built around a brisk, frenetic backbeat that seems like the foundation of a dancefloor banger, but the meat of the song is melancholy balladry on the indie-pop wavelength. The resulting contrast is deeply appealing, even more so with director Matt Sav’s 16mm music video.

Sav writes:

I wanted the video to be a poetic depiction of two people staying in a relationship beyond its logical end. I explored the interplay between love, obsession, imagined futures, lived pasts and the insanity that can be found in between. In our relationships, especially without good definitions around what love really means to us, we find the edges of freedom and responsibility blurring.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cursed”

02 “Still Here”

03 “Insomnia”

04 “My Gemini”

05 “Somehow”

06 “Maybe We Could”

07 “Ironhand”

08 “Up”

09 “A Mirror”

10 “Just Checking In”

Maybe We Could is out 7/17 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.