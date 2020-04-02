Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison

The New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison. The New York Daily News reports that the New York judge Paul Engelmayer ordered 6ix9ine’s release today, since 6ix9ine’s asthma puts him at risk for COVID-19 exposure. 6ix9ine was reportedly removed from the prison 90 minutes before the judge’s ruling was made public.

In December, Judge Engelmayer sentenced Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, to two years in prison on racketeering and gun charges. While sentencing 6ix9ine, Engelmayer praised him for cooperating with authorities by testifying against his former associates. The sentence included the 13 months that 6ix9ine had already served while awaiting trial. 6ix9ine had four months left on his sentence when he was released today.

Earlier this week, 6ix9ine’s lawyers had lobbied the Federal Bureau Of Prisons to let him serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement. The Bureau refused. But since Tekashi was being held in a private prison, he wasn’t under Bureau custody, and Engelmayer was legally allowed to order his release.