Jade Hairpins – “(Don’t Break My) Devotion”

Jade Hairpins, the new(ish) side project from Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk, announced their debut album, Harmony Avenue, a few weeks back with “J Terrapin.” Today, they’re back with a new song, “(Don’t Break My) Devotion,” a kaleidoscopic dance wiggle that breaks out into some fevered shoutalongs.

“A puppeteer-puppet relationship in the grips of a complete failure to communicate, “(Don’t Break My) Devotion” is the anthem of having your patience tried,” Falco said of the track. “The power of suggestion, the shortcomings of language, and the laughter of the body get kneaded together in stops and starts as your train of thought gets derailed and your dance steps cease to add up.”

Watch a video for the song below.

Harmony Avenue is out 5/29 via Merge. Pre-order it here.