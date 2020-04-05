Duffy Details Kidnapping In New Essay

Earlier this year, Duffy revealed the harrowing reasons why the Welsh pop singer had disappeared from the music industry for almost a decade. She said she had been “raped, drugged, and held captive,” and was only now finally ready to talk about it publicly. A couple weeks later, she shared a new song through a BBC Radio show, “Something Beautiful.”

Today, she has posted a long essay in which she talks about what happened to her and how she has tried to move on from it. In the beginning of it, she acknowledges the global pandemic crisis and why she felt she wanted to write a statement now. “I posted the words I wrote, a few weeks ago, because I was tired of hiding,” she says. “Never feeling free or burden free. I had become enmeshed with my story like a dark secret. It made me alone and feel alone.”

The singer goes into a detailed account of her kidnapping, which you can read if you so choose here.

She also talks about releasing music again. “I believe that not singing is killing me,” Duffy writes. “So, I just have to be strong and disclose it and face all my fears head on. I’ve come to realise I can’t erase myself, I live in my being, so I have to be completely honest and have faith in the outcome.”

“I owe it to myself to release a body of work someday, though I very much doubt I will ever be the person people once knew,” she continues later on. “My music will be measured on the merit of its quality and this story will be something I experienced and not something that describes me. […] I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions,’ now you know … and I am free.”

You can read her full piece here.