Watch Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cover “Manic Monday” With The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs

A couple weeks ago, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong started a new series of stuck-at-home videos called No Fun Mondays. For the first one, he covered “I Think We’re Alone Now,” for the next he did Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.”

For today’s edition, he recruited a special guest in the form of the Bangles co-leader Susanna Hoffs to perform along with him (from their own separate houses) to her own hit song “Manic Monday.” Armstrong puts in a bit more production effort into these than your typical livestream — what else does he have to do, I guess — so it comes with a split-screen video featuring the two of them and some beefed-up playing.

Check it out below.