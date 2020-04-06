Watch Paul Simon And Edie Brickell Cover The Everly Brothers In Quarantine

Many couples, one would imagine, are not going to get through this whole endless pandemic quarantine situation too comfortably. Some specific music couples, however, seem to be doing quite alright — getting together to perform some special covers during this time of lockdown. Just earlier today, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires gave us a rendition of Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend,” which followed their take on Radiohead’s “High And Dry.” And now Paul Simon and Edie Brickell have joined in, too.

Today, Simon uploaded a video of him and Brickell singing the Everly Brothers’ “I Wonder If I Care As Much.” And while selecting a song with the central line “I wonder if I care as much/ As I did before” might be an interesting choice during such overwhelming times — though, I suppose, you could apply that lyric in certain positive directions too — there’s no doubt that hearing the two weave their voices together makes it sound like the kind of salve we all very much need right now.

It’s not the first performance Simon has uploaded since quarantines started up around the country. Last week, he shared a video of him performing “The Boxer.” And then there’s a video from 3/19 of another Everly Brothers cover, this time also with Woody Harrelson. That’s cool, but that is not social distancing! Good to see Simon is still making his way through the Everly Brothers songbook today, and that he is doing so in smaller groups. Watch below.