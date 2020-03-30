Watch Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell Cover Radiohead’s “High And Dry”

Amanda Shires has been hosting livestreams nearly daily since the coronavirus quarantine started in a series of videos she’s calling I So Lounging. On Saturday night’s show, she recruited her husband Jason Isbell to cover Radiohead’s The Bends track “High And Dry.” Isbell covered a song of his own in the last week, breaking out Drive-By Truckers’ “Heathens” for Patterson Hood’s birthday.

Radiohead has become a favorite for artists to cover during the pandemic. Earlier today, actor Sam Neill did “Creep” and in the last few days we’ve heard covers from James Blake and Ben Gibbard.

Watch Shires & Isbell take on the track below.

On yesterday’s edition of I So Lounging, Shires covered “John Deere Green,” a song by country musician Joe Diffie, who passed away over the weekend from complications with COVID-19.