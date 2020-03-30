Sam Neill Is Getting In On The Quarantined Radiohead Covers Game

Sam Neill has thus far been a charming presence on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic, posting pigs, poems, and a Randy Newman cover. Now the Jurassic Park actor has thrown his hat in the highly competitive field that is quarantine 2020 Radiohead covers.

John Lennon has seemingly been the most popular choice of material for secluded musicians. There was the notorious Gal Gadot celebrity-friends “Imagine” cover, obviously, and Dirty Projectors and Margo Price have also taken a crack at Lennon solo material. But Radiohead is giving the Beatle some competition in this realm. Ben Gibbard covered “Fake Plastic Trees” in one of his earliest webcasts, James Blake sang “No Surprises” in a livestream of his own, and now Neill has delivered a reading of “Creep,” the song that made Radiohead famous in the first place, on ukulele.

“I can only apologise to Tom Yorke et al for murdering I song I love,” Neill writes in the caption. “But here goes nothing.” Watch below.