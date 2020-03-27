Margo Price Pushes Back Album Release, Shares John Lennon Cover

Margo Price has joined not one but two exclusive coronavirus clubs today: artists who have delayed their album due to the pandemic and artists who have covered John Lennon in quarantine. The old-school Nashville country musician (and Artist To Watch alumna) was supposed to release her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started in May. She’s already shared two songs from it, “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle.” But thanks to COVID-19, that’s not happening anymore.

“Sometimes circumstances are beyond our control. I would say that’s the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice,” Price writes in a statement. “I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in it’s entirety but it’s just not gonna be May 8th. More realistically, it’s going to be this summer. Even the record plants have halted production of vinyl. I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world and I know that time will come. In the meantime, I’m still going to release some singles and be making lots of music for y’all anyway that I possibly can. Until then, take care of yourselves, be good to each other and this weary planet… and watch what you say and who you trust, because we all know… That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

To tide fans over, she’s shared a brand new cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” from his posthumously released 1984 album Milk And Honey. It looks like it was recorded with Price’s husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey in their attic in Nashville, during the same session that was captured in her recorded-from-home Tiny Desk Concert yesterday. Watch her cover and compare it to the original below.