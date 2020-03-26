Right now, NPR is doing something cool with its already-cool Tiny Desk Concerts video series. Since nobody can make it to play at the actual tiny desk at the NPR offices in Washington, DC — since those offices are hopefully closed — musicians are recording and sending in their own Tiny Desk Concerts at home. They aren’t even using desks! Soccer Mommy did one of those at-home Tiny Desk Concerts earlier this week, and now roots/country badass Margo Price has done one.

Price only just announced her forthcoming album That’s How Rumors Get Started, and it should be a big deal. Price co-produced the album with Sturgill Simpson, and it features contributions from session-musician legends like Benmont Tench, Matt Sweeney, Pino Palladino, and James Gadson. But she won’t be able to do much to promote that album, so it’s cool that something like this gives her a chance to play some of those songs.

Price and her husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey, a singer-songwriter in his own right, recorded their Tiny Desk in their attic in Nashville. They played the new-album single “Stone Me” and the 2017 track “Just Like Love.” They also debuted a new song called “Someone Else’s Problem.” “Someone Else’s Problem” isn’t on Price’s album, but she says it’ll be on Ivey’s next one, even though she sings lead on it in the video. Ivey wrote “Someone Else’s Problem,” and it’s a moving track about the importance of empathy. Watch the whole Tiny Desk Concert below.

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out 5/8 on Loma Vista.