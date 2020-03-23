HAIM, Dua Lipa, Willie Nelson, & Sufjan Stevens Among Artists Moving Album Release Dates Amid Pandemic

COVID-19 is impacting the music industry in a lot of different ways. Tours are cancelled, which means that the album release dates they were tied to seem up in the air; record stores are, for the most part, physically shuttered, which means that purchases will mostly take place online. In the past few days alone, a number of artists have moved their album release dates in response to the pandemic.

HAIM have pushed back the release date of their album, Women In Music Pt. III, to an unspecified date this summer. (It was supposed to come out on 4/24.) “due to everything that is going on with with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines around the world, we’ve decided it in best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer,” they wrote in a statement.

The release date of Willie Nelson’s 70th studio album, First Rose Of Spring, has also been pushed back, to 7/3 after a planned release date of 4/24.

Dua Lipa and Sufjan Stevens, on the other hand, have pushed their album releases forward: Stevens’ Aporia, a collaborative album with his stepfather Lowell Brams, will hit record store shelves tomorrow (and will be streaming later today) after a planned Friday (3/27) release. “Since things are uncertain for record stores right now,” label Asthmatic Kitty wrote in a statement. “We’ve decided to release Aporia today.”

And Dua Lipa’s sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, which was scheduled to come out on 4/3, will now be out this Friday (3/27). She announced the move in an Instagram live video: “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

No doubt more album rollouts will be affected during this stressful and unprecedented time.