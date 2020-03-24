Lady Gaga Postpones Chromatica Release Due To Pandemic

Lady Gaga is the latest artist to postpone their album release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, was scheduled to come out on 4/10 — its lead single, “Stupid Love,” came out last month — but now its release date is up in the air. A new 2020 release date will be announced “soon,” apparently.

“First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I’m thinking of you all,” Gaga wrote in a statement. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

She goes on to say that her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to run at the MGM Grand from 4/30-5/11, has been postponed. She also mentions that she had a secret Coachella set lined up — she wasn’t on the initial lineup and the festival is now delayed until the fall — and that the The Chromatica Ball tour, which is scheduled to begin in July, is (for now) proceeding as planned.

Read the full statement below.