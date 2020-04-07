The quarantine-era Instagram-video cover song is quickly becoming its own art form. Across the spectrum, a ton of different artists are singing the songs they love into their phone cameras, beaming those videos out into the void, doing something nice for all the people who are just as bored as them. Angel Olsen, one of the finest singers and songwriters currently working, has been keeping herself busy by singing songs like Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and the old Italian standard “Il Cielo In Una Stanza.” Today, she’s taken on Tori Amos’ shattering 1992 classic “Winter.”

“Winter” was one of the singles on Amos’ solo debut Little Earthquakes. Amos wrote the song about her tender and difficult relationship with her minister father. Since then, it’s gained a certain reputation as the kind of song that you play when you want to feel yourself get emotionally broken down at an atomic level.

In her video, Angel Olsen sings “Winter” with the kind of vocal precision that the song demands. She plays piano, rather than her usual guitar. In her caption, Olsen mentions that she’s going to play a full livestreamed solo set on Saturday, charging virtual admission and raising money for both her band and crew members and for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort. Watch the “Winter” cover and the video for the Amos original below.

Angel Olsen will play her “Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar” set on Saturday at 6PM eastern. You can get tickets here.