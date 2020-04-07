The quarantine covers just keep coming! Around the same time Angel Olsen added to her stash of recent solo performances with a solo piano spin on Tori Amos, Hayley Williams posted her take on a Phoebe Bridgers gem.

Williams, the Paramore singer, is ramping up to the release of her debut solo album Petals For Armor. A few weeks ago she shared “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” a track from the album with backing vocals from all three members of boygenius: Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers. Today Williams is back with a solo acoustic cover of Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” a song once premiered on this very website!

In an Instagram caption, Williams explains that the cover is for Lindsey Byrnes, her friend who has been closely involved with the visual presentation of Petals For Armor:

for lindsey woke up today a lil heavy. didn’t know why, just some days are like that. but then realized i am inextricably connected to my friend @lindseybyrnes and she is going through a really tough time. one of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since i can’t hang with her or hug her tight. check on your friends and send them your love. just because we are all isolated right now doesn’t mean we aren’t as close. our connection to each other defies space and time. ps @_fake_nudes_ im sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. and also, this is just a perfect song.

Watch Williams’ solo acoustic “Smoke Signals” performance below.