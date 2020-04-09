awakebutstillinbed – “Me” (The 1975 Cover)

The San Jose emo Band To Watch awakebutstillinbed named their debut album what people call low self-esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people is see you, so it will not surprise you at all to learn they’ve covered a song by the 1975. Not one from I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, though, because that would be too on-the-nose.

Instead, the group’s Shannon Taylor has posted a phone-recorded cover of “Me,” a synth-pop ballad that first appeared on 2013’s Music For Cars EP before recurring on the 1975’s self-titled debut album later that year. In awakebutstillinbed’s hands, the song gets a barebones treatment that eventually expands into acoustic emo power-ballad status, Taylor’s vocals rising from a whisper to a shout. These lyrics in particular stand out given the current global situation: “Sorry if I’d rather be getting high than watching my family die.”

In a note on Bandcamp, Taylor explains that they’ve been sitting on this arrangement for years but were inspired to release it when Owen, the solo project of American Football’s Mike Kinsella, covered the same song for Polyvinyl’s new Stay Home compilation: “i wrote this arrangement almost 3 years ago thinking we’d cover it for a comp or something eventually, but then owen dropped a cover and now it just feels weird. i still like this arrangement though, so i recorded this little thing. just some fun during the quar.”

Listen below.