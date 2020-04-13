The Streets & Tame Impala – “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”

A couple weeks ago, we got a brief teaser of a new collaboration between the Streets and Tame Impala. The song has officially arrived today. It’s called “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” and it’s the first single from the Streets’ new mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, which is out in July and also includes guest features from IDLES and a ton of other artists.

“I was gonna call you back/ I swear/ Just as soon as I felt up to it/ It just hasn’t happened yet,” Kevin Parker sings on the hook. Parker’s latest Tame Impala album, The Slow Rush, came out a couple months ago.

Watch a video for the song below.

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is out 7/10 via Island.