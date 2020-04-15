Faye Webster – “In A Good Way”

“You make me wanna cry in a good way.” That’s a good line, and with Faye Webster sounding genuinely on the verge of tears, it becomes great. Even when she’s expressing something more straightforward, there’s palpable emotion in her voice: “I didn’t know that I was capable of being happy right now, but you showed me how.”

The lyrics are from the mercurial Atlanta singer-songwriter and Best New Bands alumna’s new single “In A Good Way,” out today. A soft-rock ballad tinted with retro soul and buoyed by a string quartet, it’s Webster’s first release of 2020 and first since last summer’s “Both All The Time.” Both songs arrive in the wake of her Secretly Canadian debut Atlanta Millionaires Club.

“In A Good Way” has a video directed by Webster and longtime collaborator Hunter Airheart, which I invite you to watch below.

“In A Good Way” is out now on Secretly Canadian.