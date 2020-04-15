Ice-T Unintimidated By Trapt’s Pandora Numbers

The aughts nu-metal band Trapt have an absolutely unhinged, conspiracy theory-fueled social media presence, and they’ve been tweeting pretty much non-stop since the coronavirus pandemic began. They have egged a few other artists on, including Texas band Power Trip and a whole bunch of other metal bands, and even Richard Marx.

(We asked Marx earlier this week if he knew who Trapt are, and he responded: “My kids were into them for a second when they were younger, but I was not really aware of them. And that whole back and forth was such a momentary thing. I had forgotten all about it by the next day.”)

The latest musician that Trapt has put in its crosshairs is Ice-T, who has a metal band of his own with Body Count — they put out a new album just last month. As MetalSucks points out, Trapt were talking shit about Body Count on Twitter, saying that they “do not sell records or get a lot of streams” and that “they are not a big group… Spotify/Pandora numbers are low.” (Trapt are obsessed with their own measly streaming numbers.)

Oh come on Bodycounr does not sell records or get a lot of streams. Ice ☕️ is a badass actor though — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

Just stating facts man….. They are not a big group… Spotify/Pandora numbers are low — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

We are bigger right now‍♂️ The streaming numbers are so much higher for trapt. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

Ice-T, of course, responded:

Dude.. I have no Fn idea who you are… https://t.co/LoMponkVSg — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 15, 2020