Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Requests Early Prison Release Because Of Coronavirus

Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland has requested an early release from prison, per TMZ. His lawyers argue that the Elkton, OH federal correctional facility where he is currently being held is a hotspot for the virus, and that McFarland has preexisting conditions that include asthma, allergies, and heart issues. Yesterday, a fourth inmate died from the virus at the facility. They cite Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent release from prison in New York as precedent.

McFarland’s sentence is supposed to last until August 2023, though he apparently is eligible for a home confinement release as early as 2021. In a letter that McFarland wrote to a United States District Court judge, he says that “The motion outlines the seriousness of the situation at FCI Elkton, the health risks that I’m exposed to by being here, and how I can contribute positively via home detention.”

Other celebrities that have asked for an early release, including R. Kelly and YNW Melly (who now has COVID-19), have been denied.