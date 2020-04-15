Watch The Trailer For Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Lifetime just released The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel, and now they already have another musical biopic on the way. The channel has just dropped a trailer for Salt-N-Pepa, which is alternately being billed as a miniseries and a three-hour “movie event.”

Nomenclature aside, the biopic will follow Queensborough Community College nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James (G.G. Townson) and Sandra “Pepa” Denton (Laila Odom) as they become unlikely rap stars after recording a song for their Sears coworker Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor (Cleveland Berto) as a class project.

The cast is rounded out by Monique Paul as the group’s longtime DJ Spinderella and Jermel Howard as Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Pepa’s ex-husband. Mario Van Peebles is directing, and the actual Salt and Pepa are executive producing alongside Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, and Jessie Collins. Watch the trailer below.