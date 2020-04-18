Watch The One World: Together At Home Coronavirus Benefit Livestream

Today, international advocacy organization Global Citizen is holding One World: Together At Home, a special broadcast to celebrate and support the World Health Organization and the healthcare workers fighting to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The official broadcast begins at 8PM ET, following a six-hour digital livestream of performances including artists like the Killers, Annie Lennox, Christine And The Queens, Common, Kesha, Ellie Goulding, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, and Adam Lambert.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the broadcast special will feature Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Pharrell, Lizzo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen Degeneres, Lang Lang, Celine Dion, Awkwafina, Alicia Keys, Maluma, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, and many more.

The televised broadcast will air on ABC, NBC, CBS, the CW, iHeartMedia, National Geographic, Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada, AXS TV, Bloomberg Media, Canal + International, and more at 8PM ET. It’ll also air tomorrow, Sunday, 4/19, at 7:15PM GMT on BBC One. Watch the livestream below.