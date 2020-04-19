Yesterday was the One World: Together At Home concert, which was organized by Global Citizen and Lady Gaga as a fundraiser to support the World Health Organization and the healthcare workers that are fighting to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It went on for a long time, with six hours of livestream pre-show and a two-hour primetime window. that was broadcast on all the major TV networks. Most of the marquee artists performed during that last portion.

Lady Gaga opened with “Smile,” popularized by Nat King Cole; Stevie Wonder paid tribute to the late Bill Withers by doing “Lean On Me”; the Roots did “Safety Dance” with Jimmy Fallon; Lizzo did “A Change Is Gonna Come”; Jennifer Lopez covered Funny Girl’s “People,” Billie Eilish and her brother FInneas did “Sunny.” And the Rolling Stones were on hand to do “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and Taylor Swift performed her Lover track “Soon You’ll Get Better,” fresh off announcing that she was cancelling all of her live performances for this year.

Check out videos and a setlist from the primetime portion of the event below.

SETLIST:

Lady Gaga – “Smile”

Stevie Wonder – “Lean On Me” & “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”

Paul McCartney – “Lady Madonna”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Elton John – “I’m Still Standing”

The Roots & Jimmy Fallon – “Safety Dance”

Maluma – “Carnaval”

Chris Martin – “Yellow”

Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello – “What A Wonderful World”

Eddie Vedder – “River Cross”

Lizzo – “A Change In Gonna Come”

The Rolling Stones – “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Keith Urban – “Higher Love”

Burna Boy – “African Giant” & “Hallelujah”

Jennifer Lopez – “People”

John Legend & Sam Smith – “Stand By Me”

Billie Joe Armstrong – “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

Billie Eilish – “Sunny”

Taylor Swift – “Soon You’ll Get Better”

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli & Lang Lang – “The Prayer”

There’s a playlist of all the One World: Together At Home performances here.