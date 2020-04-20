Stream Moor Mother & Mental Jewelry’s New Album True Opera

Three years ago, fellow Philadelphia musicians Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry released a collaborative EP called Crime Waves. Since then, Moor Mother has released a new album of her own and another one just last month as part of Irreversible Entanglements. Today, Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry are back with a new full-length project called True Opera, which is made up of scrawling punk songs that were improvised by them during two different studio sessions.

“We grew up going to punk shows and playing in punk bands,” Mental Jewelry’s Steve Montenegro said in a press release. “We missed the energy of playing instruments live together. On a computer everything is accounted for. This has all of the imperfections and flubs — it’s more of a direct conduit. I think — at least for me, for people my age — there was a shift away from punk rock. At a certain point, you started getting into other music. Now I’m like, ‘Crass was right about everything.'”

Listen to the whole thing and check out a video for “Look Alive” below.

<a href="http://moorxjewelry.bandcamp.com/album/true-opera" target="_blank">True Opera by Moor Jewelry</a>

True Opera is out now via Don Giovanni.