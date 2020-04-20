Deerhoof – “‘Farewell’ Symphony”

Deerhoof are releasing their latest album, Future Teenage Cave Artists, next month. They announced it last month with two singles, the title track and “The Loved One,” and today they’re back with another song from it, “‘Farewell’ Symphony,” a characteristically noisy and chaotic track from the Bay Area stalwarts. It comes with a video spliced together from different performances of Franz Joseph Haydn’s “’Farewell’ Symphony,” the track’s namesake. The band’s Greg Saunier had this to say in a statement:

Just imagine if all the living things that’ve been done in by capitalism could reunite for one big final bow! All the extinct cool underground music scenes, all the extinct species of plants and animals, all the extinct arts and educational and political systems that were meant to help people…they’d all be there!

The band are hosting an early listening session of their new album later today (4/20) at 4PM ET/1PM PT on their YouTube page. They’ll be participating in a Skype Q&A after the album is done playing.

Check out the new song below.

Future Teenage Cave Artists is out 5/29 via Joyful Noise Recordings.