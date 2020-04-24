The Killers – “Fire In Bone”

The Killers are releasing a new album this year called Imploding The Mirage. It was supposed to come out at the end of May, but like many other artists of a similar caliber adjusting their rollout plans in our new reality, they have pushed it back to a date that is still to-be-determined. A press release says that it “will be receiving a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalizing the album.”

They announced their Wonderful Wonderful follow-up way back in November, but we didn’t get a single from it until last month when “Caution” dropped, which featured some guitar playing by Lindsay Buckingham.

Today, the band are releasing another song from Imploding The Mirage. It’s called “Fire And Bone,” and their Instagram post announcing the song called it “one of our favorite album tracks.” Check it out below.

Imploding The Mirage is out on a date TBD on Island. Pre-order it here.