Marianne Faithful Beats COVID-19

Early this month we learned Marianne Faithfull was hospitalized in London while battling COVID-19. At the time, the news was tentatively positive, with the 73-year-old British Invasion veteran reportedly “stable and responding to treatment.” But we heard similar things about the likes of John Prine and Adam Schlesinger, who ultimately ended up dying from the disease, so there was still reason for concern. Fortunately, it looks like Faithfull has pulled through.

A new statement on Faithfull’s Twitter account indicates she’s now recuperating at home after more than three weeks in the hospital. “We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London,” the first tweet reads. The message continues, “Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

Faithfull’s most recent album Negative Capability came out in 2018 and featured duets with Nick Cave and Mark Lanegan, contributions from Warren Ellis and Ed Harcourt, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and a re-recording of Faithfull’s own 1964 single “As Tears Go By,” penned by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.