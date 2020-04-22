Andy King, the Fyre Fest event producer who was very prepared to suck dick for water, has made a bit of a name for himself because of his viral moment. He picked up an Evian sponsorship earlier this year and there were some talks for a little while about him getting his own TV show.

His latest endeavor is as the host of the virtual Room Service Music Festival, which takes place this weekend. The EDM-centric event will be be held on the Trap Nation and Chill Nation YouTube channels over the course of a few days, and King will play MC to a lineup that includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Channel Tres, Yungblud, Chromeo, RAC, Cautious Clay, the Glitch Mob, and others.

We’re just a few days shy of the three-year anniversary of Fyre Festival. My, how we’ve grown since that time! “This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now,” King said in a press statement.

It’s a charity event, at least — all proceeds will be donated to Feeding America and Sweet Relief, and $15,000 have already been raised since it was announced.

Here is a trailer featuring King: