Taylor Swift Blasts Scooter Braun And Soros Family Over “Shameless” Unauthorized Album Release

Taylor Swift is still feuding with music manager Scooter Braun and her former record label, Big Machine, over the rights to her music. “I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” she wrote on her Instagram story today. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me,” Swift continued. “It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money 😂 In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Scooter Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings bought Taylor Swift’s masters and the rest of Big Machine’s catalog last year. Swift responded by saying she was “sad and grossed out” by the sale, calling it a “worst case scenario” and continuing to exchange heated words with Braun and her former label boss Scott Borchetta. Things haven’t really gotten much better since then, and Braun has said that his family has received “numerous death threats” over the dispute.