Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Share “The Scotts” Via Fortnite: Watch The Full Virtual Concert

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have released a new collaborative single called “The Scotts.” Travis Scott debuted the track on the video game Fortnite as part of a virtual tour called Astronomical, which kicked off on Thursday night with the song premiere and will run a number of times throughout the next 24 hours.

The track title is, of course, a reference to their names: Travis Scott and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Clever! It’s not the first time they’ve teamed up, though — Cudi also appeared on the 2016 album Birds In The Trap Sing McNight. Travis Scott’s last project was the JACKBOYS compilation that dropped at the end of last year.

Hear “The Scotts” and stream Scott’s full Astronomical virtual concert below.

Seriously though, that Travis Scott sh*t was high-key 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/5w4Brgx5DA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 23, 2020

Travis Scott, who knows the proper way to do a merch bundle, is also launching a Fortnite action figure and his very own branded NERF gun.

“The Scotts” is out now.