The Killers Debut “Dying Breed” In Livestream

The Killers’ upcoming album Imploding The Mirage may be delayed due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting any new music from them. They just shared “Fire In Bone,” the second track we’ve heard from the LP following lead single “Caution,” last night. And today, when the band’s Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci — who do indeed seem to be quarantining together, which is cute — went on Instagram Live, they debuted an entire new song called “Dying Breed” and teased a 30-second clip of another, “My Own Soul’s Warning.” Watch and listen below.