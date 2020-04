It should come as no surprise that Lil Uzi Vert is a Naruto fan. And now he’s dropped a brand new song called “Sasuke,” named after the rival of the anime’s title character. “Yeah, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke/ This is not no Naruto, but I chop that like Sasuke,” he raps on the track. This is the first new music that Uzi has released since his long-awaited LP Eternal Atake and its follow-up LUV Vs. The World 2 came out last month. Listen to “Sasuke” below.