Stream Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album LUV Vs. The World 2

Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world with his excellent new album Eternal Atake, which came out last Friday. Well, he’s not done shocking. On Thursday afternoon, the rapper announced that he wasn’t done releasing new music. He’s got another new album all ready to go — it’s called LUV Vs. The World 2, and it’s out right now.

It’s being billed as the second half of Eternal Atake, and it makes sense that Uzi has some songs built up that he needs to get out — his last full-length release was 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2. The new album’s title makes it a quasi-sequel to his 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World.

It’s 14 tracks long, and it features guest spots from Future, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy, Lil Durk, and NAV. Stream it below.

LUV Vs The World 2 is out now on Atlantic.